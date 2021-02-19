SP Asset Management Acquires 137 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.00. 17,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,713. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

