Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Head to Head Analysis

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 14.18% 7.95% 0.71% CBTX 18.21% 5.35% 0.79%

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and CBTX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 3.01 $27.86 million $3.58 11.70 CBTX $172.02 million 3.88 $50.52 million $2.02 13.30

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southern First Bancshares and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.21%. CBTX has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBTX beats Southern First Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through ten retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; two retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. The company also provides treasury and online banking services. It operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

