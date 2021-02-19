Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $49.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

