Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sony by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after buying an additional 399,314 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 64.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 103.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sony by 62.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

