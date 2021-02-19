Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Down 9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.42. 6,636,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,601,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The stock has a market cap of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

