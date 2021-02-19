Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Down 9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.42. 6,636,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,601,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.
The stock has a market cap of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.
