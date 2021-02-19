Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,381,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $192.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $199.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

