Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

