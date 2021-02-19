Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,290 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

WEX stock opened at $218.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

