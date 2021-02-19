Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report sales of $1.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.
SLGL opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.
Recommended Story: Dividend Yield
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.