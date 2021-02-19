Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report sales of $1.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

SLGL opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

