Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 68,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,959,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of -211.29 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

