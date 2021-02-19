Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

