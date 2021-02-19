Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $195.65

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.65 and last traded at $194.33, with a volume of 2215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $164.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,364 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,715. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

