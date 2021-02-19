Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE SMAR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.52.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.