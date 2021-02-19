Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SMAR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.