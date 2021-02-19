Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 6,733 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

ZM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,918. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.63. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.