Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

