Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 11,473 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 4.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock traded up $10.02 on Friday, reaching $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,233. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

