SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Acquires $105,210.00 in Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,865. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

