SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

SJW traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. 922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,025. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

In other SJW Group news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

