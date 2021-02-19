SJA Financial Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,492. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $105.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

