Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
TSLX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
