Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.