Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 6.4%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2,550,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,602,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 237,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.