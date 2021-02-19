Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 6.4%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2,550,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,602,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.
About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)
Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.
