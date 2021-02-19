Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SLP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Insiders sold 89,751 shares of company stock worth $6,501,949 over the last ninety days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $76.08 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.