Simmons Bank Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $16,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,476 shares of company stock worth $7,537,653. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

