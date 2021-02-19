Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 56.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

BHP stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

