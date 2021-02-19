Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

FHI stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

