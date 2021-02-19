Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WestRock by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 472,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.