Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

MOO opened at $85.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

