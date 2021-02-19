SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 179,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 123,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 440,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

