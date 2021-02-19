SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Critical Survey

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SilverBow Resources and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 1 2.92

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.32%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $65.27, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.34 $114.66 million $9.74 0.84 Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 2.60 $240.00 million $6.93 9.40

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -161.26% -17.94% -5.52% Diamondback Energy -135.48% 5.10% 3.06%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats SilverBow Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's total acreage position was approximately 455,378 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,127,575 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 2,656 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,161 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 814,224 gross acres and 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, such as 867 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

