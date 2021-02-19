Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.39

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 1533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,385,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,819,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,356,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,512,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

