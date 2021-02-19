Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded Signature Aviation to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 411 ($5.37) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Wednesday. Signature Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 413.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.90.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

