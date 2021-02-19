SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $6.15. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 47,493 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

