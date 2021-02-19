ShowHand Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $59,715.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.00830493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00037057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020562 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.11 or 0.04927156 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

