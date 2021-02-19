Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expands By 20.9%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

VYGR stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $249.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.