Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Drops By 20.3%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
About TV Asahi
