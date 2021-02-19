Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Drops By 20.3%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

