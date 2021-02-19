Short Interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Rises By 22.7%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTVE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $23,918,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.