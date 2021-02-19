Short Interest in Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Expands By 23.1%

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

