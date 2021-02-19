Short Interest in Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Expands By 23.1%

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
