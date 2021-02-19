Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rises By 21.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.