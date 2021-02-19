Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Expands By 21.1%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 1,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 356.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGXF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

