Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Decreases By 19.2%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $870,660.70, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.
Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile
