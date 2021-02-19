Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Decreases By 19.2%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $870,660.70, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

