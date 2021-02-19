Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Decreases By 20.0%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 90,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

GRNQ opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Greenpro Capital has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.