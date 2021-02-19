Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Decreases By 19.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTGC opened at $21.19 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter.

