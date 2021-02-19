Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Expands By 20.4%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LYL opened at $2.80 on Friday. Dragon Victory International has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

