Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Drops By 19.5%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $0.32 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

