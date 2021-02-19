Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expands By 20.6%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153,096 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 416,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BSAC opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

