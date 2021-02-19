Short Interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expands By 21.5%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 608,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.