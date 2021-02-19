Short Interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expands By 21.5%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 608,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVEO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.