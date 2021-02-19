Short Interest in Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Decreases By 20.0%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADYX opened at $0.33 on Friday. Adynxx has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

