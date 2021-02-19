Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $779.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $583.67 million and the highest is $920.03 million. Shopify reported sales of $470.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,267.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $40.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,384.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,077.27. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 881.90, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

