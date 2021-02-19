ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares dropped 5.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $118.01 and last traded at $123.19. Approximately 812,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 405,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.68.

The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,111. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

