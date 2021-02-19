Shana Carol Neal Sells 4,791 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OMI opened at $26.20 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.